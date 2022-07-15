East side apartment catches fire, Madison Fire reminds public to properly discard cigarettes

MADISON (WKOW) — An east side apartment caught fire after a cigarette was improperly discarded Friday morning, according to the Madison Fire Department.
Madison Fire Department PIO Cynthia Schuster said fire crews were called to an apartment on Gemini Drive for a "small fire" from improperly discarded cigarettes around 11 a.m.
According to the release, a plastic planter pot was used as an ashtray and receptacle for cigarette butts. A fire ignited, melted the pot then took hold on the nearby building.
Firefighters extinguished the fire and ensured it had not spread.
Nobody was injured or displaced.
The Madison Fire Department has responded to a number of fires this summer that are "confirmed or suspected to be caused by improperly discarded smoking materials." To prevent fires like this, firefighters have the following reminders:
- Discard your cigarettes in a container that won’t catch on fire. Use an approved ashtray, metal coffee canister or a bucket with sand.
- Put your cigarette out all the way. Pour water on the ashes and butts to make sure they are totally extinguished before placing them in the trash.
- Empty your ashtray often. Even if you throw your cigarettes in a proper receptacle, the butts can still catch on fire, especially if the the butts are piled up or the receptacle is full.
These cigarette fires have occurred all over Madison, recently downtown and on the east side.