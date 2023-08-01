East side apartment impacted by storm damage, Madison Development Corporation responding

MADISON (WKOW) -- People on Madison's east side are still cleaning up after storms hit the area Friday.
Property management is working to resolve the issue, but residents tell 27 News it isn't enough.
Flooding and storm damage is something no one ever wants to clean up, and it's something Shavell Hatter and his family have dealt with twice at their home on East Mifflin Street.
"There was a rainstorm maybe a couple of weeks prior and we were affected by some of that water coming in. So, we were aware that the storm coming in, that we were going to be affected by it," Hatter said.
In a video taken and posted by one of his family members, you can see water pouring down the steps to his home Friday night. Hatter also captured pictures of flooding in his living room.
"We started running around kind of picking things up and once the water continued to rush in past the mop level, we realized it was trying to just get out of there and get our kids up and find somewhere else to be," Hatter said.
Madison Development Corporation (MDC) owns the building the Hatter's live in. President and CEO of MDC Lorrie Heinemann tells 27 News they're doing everything they can to resolve the issue.
"We got them located into a hotel that evening, because it was Friday evening, of course, that the storm hit. And then we made sure that they had enough money for food, and we continued to actually provide them several stipends, so that they could cover those costs," she said.
But Hatter said it isn't enough. He said all their furniture is damaged. The items they tried to salvage were also destroyed, but not by the storm, though.
"The cleaning crew that they brought in after destroyed all of our items," Hatter said. "They just kind of carelessly threw them around, threw wet items into our daughter's crib. It's just been a lot of rush and not a lot of concern going on."
27 News asked Heinemann if this was something they were aware of. She said it isn't.
"We have not had the professional cleaners come in, because you really want to let it dry out and then clean. So, I'm not yet we're not aware that anything has been broken. Of course, if something has and it's been our fault, we're happy to, you know, cover that cost," she said.
Heinemann said the next step is drying out where the flooding happened, then cleaning and restoring the unit to its former state. For now, the Hatter family continues to be displaced at the hotel.