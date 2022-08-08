 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

East Washington Avenue reopens after 'Multi-vehicle crash' crash

  • Updated
E Wash crash at First

UPDATE (WKOW) -- According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, East Washington Avenue reopens at First Street just before 2:45 p.m. after a crash closed the area.

MADISON (WKOW) — East Washington Avenue is closed at First Street due to a crash, a Dane County Communications official told 27 News. 

According to dispatch, a call about a multi-vehicle crash with injuries reported came in around 1:22 p.m. Both Madison Police Department and Madison Fire and Rescue are responding. 

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation expects the road to be closed for around an hour. 

This is a developing story that will be updated. 

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wkow.com

Tags

Recommended for you