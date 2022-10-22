Eastbound and westbound lanes of Highway 11 closed at County M

BROWNTOWN (WKOW) -- Right now, eastbound and westbound lanes of Highway 11 are closed at County M, due to law enforcement activity.
According to the Green County Sheriff's Department, all lanes of traffic are closed eastbound and westbound on HWY 11 at County M, near Browntown.
The Green County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook that State Highway 11 at the Village of Browntown will be closed until further notice.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation has announced a detour, it is as follows: Eastbound traffic to take County MM North to County Y, County Y East to County M, County M South back to to HWY 11. Westbound traffic to take same alternate route in reverse.
There is no public safety concern at this time.
This is a developing story.