Eastbound Beltline lanes reopen after car fire at Monona Drive

MONONA (WKOW) -- A car fire on the eastbound Beltline near Madison slowed traffic Thursday morning, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
The fire was first called in at about 7:15 a.m. on US 12/18 east at Monona Drive. Two lanes remained closed until just before 9 a.m.
Drivers experienced a slowdown in both the eastbound and westbound lanes.
The Monona Police and Fire Departments are handling the emergency. In a press release, the fire department said it found a small four door vehicle fully engulfed on the shoulder of the road.
It took 45 minutes and around 1,000 gallons of water to extinguish the fire. The car is considered a total loss.
The fire remains under investigation.