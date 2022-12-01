 Skip to main content
Eastbound Beltline lanes reopen after car fire at Monona Drive

MONONA (WKOW) -- A car fire on the eastbound Beltline near Madison slowed traffic Thursday morning, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

The fire was first called in at about 7:15 a.m. on US 12/18 east at Monona Drive. Two lanes remained closed until just before 9 a.m. 

Drivers experienced a slowdown in both the eastbound and westbound lanes. 

The Monona Police and Fire Departments are handling the emergency. In a press release, the fire department said it found a small four door vehicle fully engulfed on the shoulder of the road. 

It took 45 minutes and around 1,000 gallons of water to extinguish the fire. The car is considered a total loss. 

The fire remains under investigation. 

