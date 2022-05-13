Eastbound I-90/94 closed near Wisconsin Dells for semi fire

WISICONSIN DELLS (WKOW) — Eastbound I-90/94 north of Wisconsin Dells is closed due to a fire.
According to an official with the Wisconsin State Patrol the fire is caused by two semis. Authorities could not confirm whether anyone was injured.
State Patrol has set up a detour. Drivers should get off the interstate at Lyndon Station and travel east on HWY 12 and 16. Drivers further away from the crash can use exit 55 (Camp Douglas) or exit 62 (New Lisbon) to get off the interstate. Use exit 85 to reenter the east bound interstate.
The Juneau County Sheriff's office posted to Facebook urging drivers to use alternate routes and warn of lengthy delays.
At this time authorities don't know how long the road will remain closed.
This is a developing story that will be updated as 27 News learns new information.