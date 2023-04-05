Eastbound lane reopens on I-90/94 west of Portage following incident

UPDATE (WKOW) -- All lanes are back open on I-90/94 between Portage and Greens Corners following a fire Wednesday morning.
PORTAGE (WKOW) -- A lane of I-90/94 eastbound between Portage and Greens Corners is closed Wednesday morning due to an incident.
According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the right lane on the eastbound interstate at Schepp Road is closed because of a "fire." It was first reported at 5 a.m.
27 News has reached out to the Wisconsin State Patrol for more information. We are waiting to hear back.
This is a developing story.