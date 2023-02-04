 Skip to main content
Eastbound lanes on I-94 at HWY 73 reopened after crash

  • Updated
I94 crash at WIS 73

UPDATE (WKOW) -- All eastbound lanes were reopened at 7:06 p.m., according to WisDOT.

DEERFIELD (WKOW) — Officials have closed all eastbound lanes on I-94 at HWY 73 due to a crash.

Dane County Communications received a call of a crash near Missouri Road at 5:56 p.m. Saturday. Wisconsin State Patrol responded to the call, and EMS and fire crews are on the scene. 

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), all eastbound lanes of I-94 are closed at WIS HWY 73 due to the crash.  

WisDOT excepts the closure to last two hours.

This is a developing story.

