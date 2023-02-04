Eastbound lanes on I-94 at HWY 73 reopened after crash

UPDATE (WKOW) -- All eastbound lanes were reopened at 7:06 p.m., according to WisDOT.
DEERFIELD (WKOW) — Officials have closed all eastbound lanes on I-94 at HWY 73 due to a crash.
Dane County Communications received a call of a crash near Missouri Road at 5:56 p.m. Saturday. Wisconsin State Patrol responded to the call, and EMS and fire crews are on the scene.
According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), all eastbound lanes of I-94 are closed at WIS HWY 73 due to the crash.
WisDOT excepts the closure to last two hours.
This is a developing story.