Eastbound lanes reopen after crash on Beltline near Gammon Rd

MADISON (WKOW) — All eastbound lanes have reopened on US 12/14 at Gammon Road Saturday morning after a crash involving an overturned vehicle.
According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), the crash was reported at 11 a.m., and at one point, all eastbound lanes were closed due to the crash.
While details of the incident were not provided, a viewer provided 27 News with a photograph of the overturned vehicle.
As of 12:15 p.m., the incident has been deemed 'cleared', according to WisDOT.
Further details are not available at this time, but this story will be updated as we obtain more information.