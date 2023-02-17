 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Eastbound lanes reopen on WIS 19 in Waunakee after multi-vehicle crash

  • Updated
  • 0
Traffic alert

UPDATE (WKOW) -- All lanes are back open on WIS 19 in Waunakee following a multi-vehicle crash Friday morning.

WAUNAKEE (WKOW) -- Emergency crews are responding to a multi-vehicle crash in Waunakee Friday morning.

Dane County communications officials said a crash involving two or three vehicles was reported at about 8:30 a.m. on WIS 19 at the WIS 113 roundabout. 

EMS was sent to the scene as a precaution, officials told 27 News. It is not known if anyone is hurt. 

As of 8:45 a.m., all eastbound lanes were blocked on WIS 19 east of the WIS 113 roundabout. 

No other details were immediately available. 

Tags

Recommended for you