Eastbound US 12 open after search for missing teen

UPDATE (WKOW) — All lanes of US 12 in Sauk County near Devil's Lake State Park are now open.

BARABOO, Wis. (WKOW) — The right lane of eastbound US 12 in Sauk County near Devil's Lake State Park is closed. 

A notification from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation states the right lane is closed between Ski Hi Road and Kings Corner Road. 

A dispatch official tells 27 News the closure is the result of searches in the area for a missing 13-year-old boy, James Yoblonski

A 27 News reporter in the area saw at least 15 law enforcement vehicles. 

Officials expect the lane to be closed for at least two hours. 

