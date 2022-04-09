Easter Egg Hunt brings Verona community together

VERONA (WKOW) -- As the countdown to the holiday ticks down, Easter activities are ramping up.
On Saturday, Verona Area High School's Latino Nation Student Group hosted an Easter egg hunt.
The event featured arts and crafts, Easter eggs of all colors and the Easter bunny of course.
Frank Rodriguez, president of Latino Nation, said the goal was to bring the community together.
"We have been all locked up due to COVID and so the idea was to bring back the community and make sure that we are all in safe place to have fun and enjoy the day," Rodriguez said.
The event also included a raffle, which raised money for the student group's end for the year trip to Chicago.