Eau Claire man arrested for fifth OWI after speeding in Sauk County

LAKE DELTON (WKOW) -- A 37-year-old Eau Claire man was arrested for his fifth OWI after a Sauk County deputy saw him speeding near Lake Delton, according to the Sauk County Sheriff's Office.
Sauk County Sheriff Chip Meister said a deputy was parked on US 12 near the I-90/94 intersection shortly after midnight on Thursday when a vehicle passed by over the speed limit.
The deputy stopped the vehicle and noted that the driver seemed to be impaired. When asked about this, the driver admitted to drinking before driving.
The deputy asked the driver to do a field sobriety test, and the man refused.
The man was arrested for his fifth OWI offense and operating while revoked and ignition interlock tampering. He was also cited for speeding.
The man was taken and admitted to the Sauk County Jail without incident.