Economic luncheon provides insights for Wisconsin-based businesses

Madison (WKOW) -- Today, the annual Wisconsin Economic Forecast Luncheon returned. Its goal is to provide national and regional insights for business leaders, economic development officials, elected officials and investors. This year, it was hosted at the Madison Club.
This year's event featured a keynote address from Sarah House, a managing director and senior economist for Wells Fargo, and a Wisconsin-based business panel discussion.
The panel included:
– State of Wisconsin Chief Economist Todd Mattina
– Forward Analytics economist Dale Knapp
– Marquette Economics Prof. David Clark
– President of Farmers & Merchants Bank of Kendall, Wisconsin, Cynthia Erdman
One of the panelists, economist Dale Knapp, talked about how migration is affecting the farming industry.
"If we don't change something about migration into the state, whether it's through from other states, whether it's international, we're going to be 130,000 to 140,000 workers short," Knapp says. "So that has to play a part."
The luncheon was first launched by the Wisconsin Banker's Association. It was revamped post-pandemic in cooperation with WisPolitics.com and WisBusiness.com, two non-partisan news organizations based in Madison, and a host of partners from across the political spectrum.
Partnering organizations included: Wisconsin Realtors Association, Wisconsin Counties Association, Wisconsin Builders Association, Wisconsin Grocers Association, Wisconsin Hospital Association, Wisconsin Transportation Builders Association, Wisconsin Technology Council, Construction Business Group, Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation, International Union of Operating Engineers Local 139, and the North Central States Regional Council of Carpenters