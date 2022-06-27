Edge Dairy Farmer Cooperative unveils milk pricing reform priorities

GREEN BAY (WKOW) — Green Bay-based Edge Dairy Farmer Cooperative shared its priorities for reforming the federal milk pricing system Monday.
Officials said these priorities reflect the co-op's focus on strengthening the relationship between farmers and processors in a way that increases transparency, fairness and competition, and gives farmers a reasonable amount of price certainty
The co-op focused on two main principles: a more flexible system and fairness in business.
"Differences across the Federal Milk Marketing Orders [FMMO] require added flexibility to meet their respective needs, and current markets driving milk outside the FMMO system point to a need for a standard set of 'contracting principles' to build a more fair and equitable pricing system," said Tim Trotter, Edge CEO.
A multi-state task force that included Wisconsin spent nearly two years developing the priorities through research, member discussions, and engagement with processors.
"Conversations always happen in dairy and anybody who's involved in dairy knows there's always conversations," said Trotter. "We just wanted to frame up that we really believe we need to go big picture with this if we really want to look to the future of dairy generations for the generations to come."
