Edgerton, Milton area launches new integrated fire-EMS department

(WKOW) — After many months of hard work, the integrated Edgerton-Milton Fire-EMS Department launched Wednesday.

The new department will serve the 25,000 residents and businesses in the greater Edgerton and Milton area, according to an announcement by the Edgerton Fire Protection District.

It will service 220 square miles across Rock, Dane and Jefferson counties, notably for the cities of Edgerton and Milton and towns of Albion, Fulton, Harmony, Johnstown, Koshkonong, Lima, Milton, Porter and Sumner.

The department plans to add more stations across the region to improve response times — saying 99.5% of all urban areas will have, on average, a five-minute response. Rural areas will have a 228% improvement in response time.

Fire Chief Randall Pickering said this move was no small task, but is grateful for everyone who believed in its mission.

"While fire and emergency medical services across the state are struggling to maintain operations, I give our 11 municipalities a tremendous amount of credit for rolling up their sleeves and working cooperatively together to invest in a more sustainable service delivery model,” he said. “In a political era characterized by polarization, the elected officials in our 11 municipalities showed a different way forward. There was exemplary give-and-take with everyone looking at the better collective good, versus looking at just their colloquial self-interest.”

The department is developing a new name, which will be announced later in February.