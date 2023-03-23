Edgerton restaurant to be featured on 'America's Best Restaurants'

EDGERTON (WKOW) -- The show "America's best restaurant" was stopped by Edgerton to film an episode.
The crew paid a visit to Yetti's Bar and Grill, which will soon be featured in the road show series.
The portions at Yetti's are far from small and the same goes for the man making them.
Standing 6'8" and 400 pounds Justin Axcell said 'Yetti' has always been his nickname.
The name of his restaurant and portion sizes followed suit.
Axcell and a friend started the business together about six years ago. He worked at his family’s supper club, the historic Lake House Inn, before it closed.
Axcell said he was both nervous and excited when he learned America's Best Restaurants wanted to feature Yetti's.
"It's exciting, I never expected it," he said.
Greg Hutson with America's Best Restaurants spent the day at Yetti's getting to know the place and most importantly, tasting the food.
"Being here today at Yetti's has been an eye-opening experience," Hutson said. "I don't think when you come to a restaurant and bar that you expect to get such fresh food made from scratch in a setting like this."
His expert opinion on the place was that it's "definitely a place that I would want to be."
Yetti’s Bar and Grill’s finished episode premiere date will be announced on their Facebook page and will be featured on America’s Best Restaurants’ website.