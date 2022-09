NEW YORK (WKOW) -- An Edgerton toddler made her Times Square debut Saturday.

Two-year-old Blakely Cunningham was featured in the National Down Syndrome Society's annual video.

Her picture was chosen out of over 2,000 others.

Her mom told 27 News this meant the world to their family, and hopes it inspires awareness and inclusion.

You can watch the video on the National Down Syndrome Society's video on their Facebook page. Cunningham appears around the 17 minute mark.