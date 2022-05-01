Edgerton woman identified as victim in crash on Madison's west side

MADISON (WKOW) -- Bonnie Monson, 84, of Edgerton died from the injuries she sustained in a crash on Madison's west side on Thursday, according to the Dane County Medical Examiner's Office.
The vehicle she was in hit a tree on S. Whitney Way and Endeavor Lane on April 28.
The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office said that preliminary results confirmed Monson died from her injuries after being transported to a local hospital, and additional testing is underway.
This death is still under investigation by the Madison Police Department and the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office.