Edgewood College eyes future as Cardinal Stritch University announces closure

MADISON (WKOW) -- Cardinal Stritch University, a small Catholic liberal arts college in Fox Point, is closing in May because of financial challenges. Other private colleges across Wisconsin are facing similar challenges, but Edgewood College in Madison says it's in a good position for the future.
"We will turn 100 years old in 2027, and we are preparing for next century," Edgewood College President Andrew Manion said.
The school had financial troubles in 2019, but Manion said those are a thing of the past and the college's budgets are now in the black.
However, small private colleges and universities across the state are facing major financial challenges right now.
Eric Fulcomer, the president of the Wisconsin Association of Independent Colleges and Universities (WAICU), said schools got extra money from the federal government during the pandemic, but that is ending this year.
"So, schools now have to move away from that federal funding and be able to pay their bills just through the money that they're able to generate either through tuition revenue or through donations," he said.
That's becoming a bigger challenge as enrollment declines. Fulcomer said fewer students are graduating high school and moving on to college, and institutions are seeing their tuition revenue shrink.
Manion said Edgewood College is working on new programs to bring in more students and shore up the school's financial position.
"We're diversifying the students that we serve," he said. "We're reaching out with our mission, doing some programs that are online that we're going to be reaching new audiences with."
Though that approach is working for Edgewood College, Fulcomer said the overall concern about enrollment is still there.
Now, WAICU is asking state lawmakers to include another $25.5 million in the state budget for the Wisconsin Grant. The grant provides financial aid to Wisconsin high school graduates who stay in the state for college.
Fulcomer said federal rules about which students qualify for the aid are changing, and more students will be eligible. He said, without any additional funding, the students who receive the Wisconsin Grant will get less money.
"In a time of significant inflation, in a time where we have fewer students graduating from high school, we're going to have just that much of a decrease in students choosing to go on to higher education," he said.
Fulcomer said WAICU is hopeful, if the extra money is approved, it would incentivize students who might be considering not going to college to instead attend a Wisconsin college or university. That, in turn, would help the schools currently facing enrollment struggles.