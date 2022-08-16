Education academy offers Madison high schoolers the chance to earn college credit

MADISON (WKOW) -- Tuesday marked orientation day for the Education Academy in Madison high schools.
High school students in Madison who are taking Madison College's education pre-major have the chance to complete an education transfer program.
The program will allow students to get credit towards an education major at Madison College while completing their high school requirements. It began because of teacher shortages but has evolved into an affordable way for students to earn college credit.
"We're giving them the opportunity to start their degree for K through 12, Bachelor of Arts through Madison College while they're going to high school," education advisor Karena Curtis said.
The program can give students up to 30 credit hours towards an associate's degree at Madison College and offers them a more affordable alternative to taking college classes.
"College is very expensive as we have found out and know," student support advisor Jamaal Eubanks said. "And so, this is just an opportunity at no cost to the students."