Education advocates rally for school funding ahead of November election

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Metropolitan School District, the Madison Public Schools Foundation and Madison Teachers Inc. hosted a rally at the capitol Monday evening in support of public school funding ahead of the midterm election.
"There are so many issues on the line in this November's election, but make no mistake, our public education system is on the ballot too," Kabby Hong, an English teacher at Verona Area High School, said at the rally.
Hong was one of several speakers who shared their experiences, both inside and out of the classroom, during a period of time when Wisconsin's funding for schools has dropped.
"If school funding just kept up with inflation, and if we fully funded education funding, our schools would have had more than $30 billion over the last 30 years," Hong said. "Imagine trying to run a school district with record breaking inflation and getting $0 in support. Well, you don't have to imagine that because that's what our school districts are suffering through right now."
Hong said he believes the state's school funding model is broken, and Dr. Carlton Jenkins, the superintendent for the Madison Metropolitan School District, said he thinks fixing the model should be a bipartisan effort.
"It doesn't matter what you are in terms of Republican, Democratic, independent," he said. "We need everyone to stand up for our public schools and support them the way they need to be supported."
Jenkins said when school funding doesn't keep up with the costs schools are facing, districts aren't able to keep experienced teachers in the profession and students lose out on educational opportunities."
"If you lack the funding, then you begin to see less equality of students being able to graduate with the appropriate skill sets," he said. "We're talking about reading. That's fundamental. That's basic to just participate in our democracy, for us to be the innovative place that we are."
He said improving the funding schools receive has obvious benefits for students, but it also benefits the broader community.
Yoanna Hoskins, a current MMSD student, seconded that idea.
"Students are the future," she said. "We will be your future doctors, lawyers, entrepreneurs, scientists, fashion designers … you name it."
Hong agrees, too.
"A strong, vibrant public education system draws families and keeps the engine of the local community running smoothly," he said. "If you talk to any local business leader or employer, they will tell you that the future of their business and the jobs they can create is dependent on the workers they receive from the community. If we don't invest in our public schools, we don't have the workers we will need for the 21st Century jobs that will need to be filled in the coming years."
Those at the rally did not advocate in support of any specific candidate or political party. Instead, they focused the entirety of their messaging on investing in K-12 education.