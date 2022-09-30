'Educational and entertaining': Overture Center's Kids in the Rotunda series kicks off

MADISON (WKOW) -- If you're looking for a family-friendly and free activity for your Saturday mornings over the next several months, look no further than the Overture Center for the Art's Kids in the Rotunda series.
It kicks off on Oct. 1 with performances by the Black Star Drum Line.
Each Saturday, there will be a performance at 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.
"It provides a wonderful experience for kids programming," said Henry Alloway, the education and engagement assistant at the Overture Center. "We have magicians, we have cultural experiences, all sorts of different experiences for kids."
Every week, there's a brand new performance for kids and their parents or guardians to enjoy. Alloway said they have many supportive sponsors who make it all possible, including the American Girl Fund for Children and Madison Gas & Electric.
"We also just really have a strong interest in providing those experiences," they said. "It's one of our priorities at Overture to be able to provide those experiences for free."
Each performance from now until the end of April not only provides entertainment value, but also a chance to learn a little something.
"We want to make sure that Overture is a space that everyone is welcome to come into, especially kids," said Alloway. "We want to make sure that they come in the doors and are able to leave learning something or experiencing something that they maybe wouldn't get somewhere else."
You can check out the list of performances on the Overture's website.