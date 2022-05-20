EF 0 tornado touches down south of Sparta

SPARTA (WKOW) — A brief touchdown of an EF 0 tornado Thursday is one of a handful that has touched down across Wisconsin in 2022.
Storms moved through central parts of Wisconsin Thursday night bringing heavy rain, frequent lightning, hail and a weak tornado.
According to the National Weather Service La Crosse, an EF 0 tornado touched down south of Sparta. The tornado as on the ground for .27 miles causing no injuries or fatalities. It touched down at 8:20 p.m. and lifted at 8:21 p.m.
The tornado touched down east of Javeline Road, just north of Jancing Avenue and crossed State Highway 71 before lifting. The tornado had maximum winds of 85 miles per hour.
This tornado is one of roughly five that have touched down across the state.