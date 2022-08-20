Eken Park Festival celebrates culture and vibrancy of East Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- What started as a small block party has transformed into a day-long festival that celebrates the culture and vibrancy of the east side of Madison. That is the Eken Park Festival.
This was the sixth year the Eken Park Neighborhood Association has hosted the event.
The festival included performances by several local artists and food by several local vendors.
Kaitlin Sonsalla, a member of the planning committee, said it is a great way for people to get to know their neighbors and neighborhood.
"It just shows that a small east side neighborhood can unite a whole lot of people," Sonsalla.
Tom Running, another member of the planning committee, said the group is proud of their community and the festival is a reflection of that.'
"It's really organic. It's local," Running said.
The Eken Park Neighborhood Association hopes to host the festival again next year. They said they are always looking for volunteers to help.