El Niño climate pattern to impact southern Wisconsin's upcoming winter

(WKOW) — On June 8th, the Climate Prediction Center declared the arrival of El Niño conditions. Officials expect the conditions to gradually strengthen ahead of winter later in the year.
El Niño is a climate pattern that signifies the warming of the surface in the central and eastern Pacific Ocean. The other weather pattern commonly heard of is called La Niña, which marks the cooling of the central and eastern Pacific.
Earlier in 2023, the warmer temperatures stayed well to the west. Now, the warmer temperatures have moved eastward as equatorial westerly winds weakened, signifying the beginning of El Niño. When this happens, the subtropical jet stream usually sets up over the southern U.S. — leading to more precipitation in those areas.
That strong setup will push the polar jet stream to the north, and the further north it stays, the more likely we'll stay warm through the winter months. This also leads to not having the best setup in terms of precipitation, so after one of Madison's snowiest seasons last winter, next year may be very different.
What can we expect? This summer will likely not be impacted by the developing El Niño. Temperatures and precipitation will likely stay near average through September.
As we head into winter, temperatures should rise and precipitation will likely be below average. In the past, El Niño has resulted in less snowfall for southern Wisconsin, so we have reason to believe that may be the case again this year.
However, this all depends on where the jet streams set up as we head into winter. If they move a little further north or south, that would change the outlook. We all know that weather can change quickly, and this is just a look at the upcoming winter altogether. You'll want to stay updated with forecasts as they are issued, and as always, the 27 Storm Track weather team has you covered.