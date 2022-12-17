Elderly Madison man found safe

UPDATE: Authorities say Joseph Lumina has been located safe.
MADISON (WKOW) -- Police are searching for an elderly Madison man who went missing Saturday morning.
Joseph Lumina, 64, went missing shortly before noon after leaving his group home in the 2300 block of Harley Drive, the Madison Police Department reports in a Silver Alert.
Police say he had was on the phone with his caregiver around 1 p.m. and said he was walking to Walgreen's, but no one has been in contact with him since.
Lumina is described as a white man who is 5'8" and weighs 160 lbs. He has blue eyes and short gray hair.
Police say he walks with a limp, and is believed to have dementia or another cognitive impairment. He was last seen wearing a black waist-length winter coat, a black stocking cap, blue jeans and black dress shoes.
If you see Joseph Lumina or have information on his whereabouts, contact the Madison Police Department at 608-266-4730.