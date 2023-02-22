Elderly man crashed into Beltline's retaining wall after likely 'medical event'

MADISON (WKOW) — A Madison Police Department detective was driving on the Beltline when he saw an exit ramp fly into the air.
Spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said the incident happened around 1:40 p.m. on Tuesday near the Verona Road exit.
She said after the vehicle saw the sign, he saw a vehicle cross all lanes of traffic and crash into the retaining wall of the Beltline. Several vehicles had to dodge the vehicle to avoid being hit.
The detective climbed over the retaining wall to make sure the 72-year-old driver was okay. Fryer said he was taken by EMS to the hospital.
Fryer said the man likely suffered a medical event before the crash.