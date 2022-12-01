Elderly Reedsburg man found dead after single-vehicle crash

FAIRFIELD, Wis. (WKOW) — A 73-year-old Reedsburg man has died after crashing in rural Sauk County, according to the Sauk County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff Chip Meister said the Sauk County Dispatch Center received a report of a single-vehicle crash near the intersection of Van Hoosen Road and Shady Lane Road in Fairfield. The call came in around 7 a.m.
The caller said a minivan was in the middle of a cut cornfield and the driver inside was unresponsive.
First responders found the minivan with heavy front end damage, and the driver was deceased.
Meister said preliminary investigation shows that the van was being driven eastbound on Shady Lane Road when the operator failed to stop for a stop sign, went across the T-intersection then went over an embankment.
The van came to a rest about 100 yards into the field.
Meister said the vehicle was covered in frost, so the crash likely happened several hours before it was reported.
The identity of the driver is being withheld pending notification of the family.