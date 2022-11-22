 Skip to main content
Elderly woman hospitalized after being hit by vehicle in Madison crosswalk

MADISON (WKOW) — A 75-year-old woman is in the hospital after she was hit by a vehicle when she was crossing the street Monday afternoon, according to the Madison Police Department.

Spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said the woman was in the crosswalk at the intersection of Milwaukee Street and Wirth Court around 2:45 p.m. when she was hit.

She was taken to the hospital but is expected to survive.

Tana Schirmer, 39, of Madison, was arrested for operating after suspension resulting in great bodily harm and bail jumping.

