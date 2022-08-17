Eldorado Grill set to close doors after 25 years

MADISON (WKOW) — A beloved restaurant on Madison's east side is closing.
Food Fight Restaurant Group announced Tuesday that Eldorado Grill, located on Williamson Street, is closing at the end of August after 25 years in business.
CEO of Food Fight Restaurant Group, Caitlin Suemnicht, said the reasons for the closure all go back to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We were closed for almost a year due to COVID capacity restrictions, and carryout business never took off for us leading up to that closure. And when we reopened, we faced staffing challenges, and customer counts didn’t bounce back like we had hoped they would," Suemnicht said.
Suemnicht also said she believes "things would look a lot different" if they had gotten Restaurant Revitalizing Funds, a program established by the American Rescue Plan Act to help restaurants keep their doors open.
Eldorado was Food Fight's fourth restaurant and although they say it's emotional to close a "cornerstone restaurant," the organization is finding reason to celebrate.
“We’re really proud of what we’ve accomplished at Eldorado Grill over the last 25 years. It’s rare for a restaurant to make it that long and the truth is that it only happens if you have a team of incredible people," said Jordan Bright, Managing Partner with Food Fight Restaurant Group. "We’ve had fantastic teams at Eldorado Grill since the beginning and I can’t thank them enough for their passion and dedication over the decades."
Food Fight says it's working with staff at Eldorado to find them "new homes" at other restaurants within the group.