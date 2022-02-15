Election deniers rally at Capitol, call to overturn 2020 results

MADISON (WKOW) -- Demonstrators calling for Wisconsin lawmakers to decertify the state's 2020 presidential election results rallied at the State Capitol Tuesday.
Two Republican lawmakers spoke at the event. Other invited speakers targeted GOP legislative leaders, highlighting the divide among conservatives over whether Republican-controlled legislature is doing enough in response to unfounded claims of widespread voter fraud.
Rep. Timothy Ramthun (R-Campbellsport), who announced Saturday he's running for governor, told the gathering of about 200 people he isn't "into conspiracies" but is instead pursuing truth, regardless of who's on the ballot.
Ramthun has continued to challenge the legislature's own lawyers, who've said for months it would be illegal for the legislature to try reclaiming the state's 10 electoral votes.
Rep. Janel Brandtjen (R-Menomonee Falls), who chairs the Assembly's elections committee, also spoke at the event and told the crowd they're "not crazy" for seeking to decertify the election.
Reviews by the Legislative Audit Bureau and conservative Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty found the Wisconsin Elections Commission issued guidance that ran afoul of state law because issues like drop boxes and nursing home voting should have been established as formal rules instead of written guidance. However, those reviews also both state there was no evidence of widespread fraud that would've changed the 2020 election's outcome.
After the event, Ramthun said he wanted to restructure the way the state oversees elections but did not offer many specifics as to what that would look like.
Former Lieutenant Governor Rebecca Kleefisch has proposed creating an "Office of Election Integrity" under the Wisconsin Department of Justice. Another GOP candidate for governor, former Marine Kevin Nicholson who ran unsuccessfully for U.S. Senate in 2018, has proposed transferring election administration powers to the secretary of state's office.
Ramthun said he wanted both the executive and legislative branches of government to have a say but added perhaps the judicial branch could be involved too without offering a specific way the branches would work together to investigation claims of election fraud and maintain the state's voter list.
Event organizer Jefferson Davis led a group of demonstrators to the offices of Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu. They dropped off petitions calling on them to take up Ramthun's resolution to overturn the election.
Vos has repeatedly pointed to the Legislative Council's memo saying lawmakers cannot legally decertify the election. Neither he nor LeMahieu have supported the idea of dismantling the Wisconsin Elections Commission, which currently oversees elections after being created by Republicans in 2015.