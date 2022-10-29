Election equipment tested by City of Madison Clerk's Office

MADISON (WKOW) -- The City of Madison Clerk's Office tested equipment that will be used in the November 8th Election Saturday.
Jim Verbick, Deputy Clerk for the City, said the office tests its tabulators before each election to make sure they accurately count votes on Election Day.
"We are using what we call a test deck, where we have filled out test ballots that test every single option that you can select and every single race, including write ins," Verbick said. "And, make sure that the machine is accurately getting the right count that we anticipate."
In addition to ensuring the numbers add up, Verbick said the machines can detect whether someone cast two votes in the same race or cast a blank ballot.
The public was invited to view today's testing. Verbick said the goal is to establish trust.
"It's definitely repetitive, but it's it serves a great purpose in ensuring that people can rest assured that their votes are counted accurately," Verbick said.
After testing machines for accurate vote tabulation, clerk's office staff secure the ballot box and ensure scanner with tamper evident seals that are marked with unique serial numbers. Verbick said those are verified on Election Day.