Election misinformation flourishes ahead of midterms: How to tell the difference between facts and falsehoods

MADISON (WKOW) -- Voting-related myths and disinformation affect how we view our election process and the subsequent results. Much of the mistrust Americans have in the process isn't based on fact.
Mike Wagner is professor in the UW-Madison School of Journalism and Mass Communications. He specializes in everything from political communication and behavior to public opinion.
He said social media platforms are a breeding ground for rumors and misinformation.
"That's where misinformation does its fastest and most damaging spreading," he said.
But people can also get misleading information from political conversations with other, and there are some cable or web-based information outlets that also spread misinformation.
As you are researching candidates and issues ahead of Election Day, Wagner says there are ways you can spot the difference between facts and falsehoods. One of those red flags is emotional language.
"Most things that are true are also somewhat mundane, like the election occurred, the counting took place as intended, bipartisan monitors, watch the counting, we counted, the results are good," he said. "Whereas the election was stolen and stuff like that, we should be much more skeptical of that. It should require really strong evidence if we're going to believe those claims, or especially share those claims with others."
Despite there being no evidence of widespread fraud in the 2020 election, many Republican candidates running for office right now aren't committing to accepting these election results. Wagner said that makes a difference to voters. He cited a recent survey from the Bipartisan Policy Center that revealed that when Republican election officials say the results can be trusted, Democrats are more likely to believe them but Republicans in the electorate are not.
"That's because Republican candidates for so long have sewn mistrust in our election results, [and] it's gotten to the point where many of their own voters won't accept a result unless it's that their side won," he said. "That is a corrosive, dangerous practice for our democracy."