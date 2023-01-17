Election officials explain methods to order absentee ballots for spring elections

MADISON (WKOW) — With spring elections approaching, the City of Madison Clerk's Office is reminding residents how to request absentee ballots.
There are two elections in Madison this spring — a primary on February 21, then the general spring election on April 4.
Election officials suggest requesting absentee ballots now if you plan to vote by mail.
Absentee ballots for individual elections or all elections this year can be ordered online through the MyVote Wisconsin website.
You can also request a ballot by mailing or emailing the clerk's office. When contacting the clerk, you must provide your name, Madison address, the address where the ballot should be mailed and copy of your voter ID if it's not already on file.
Emails should be sent to voting@cityofmadison.com and mail should be sent to 210 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd. Room 103. Madison, WI 53703.