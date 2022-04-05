Spring election day brings both new and familiar questions for clerks

VERONA (WKOW) — As voters lined up at city hall here for Tuesday's spring election, the questions that had kept clerks busy statewide seemed to subside.
City Clerk Holly Licht, like many other Wisconsin clerks, had been hearing questions for weeks about whether voters could deliver a relative's ballot or whether they could drop off absentee ballots in drop boxes.
The Wisconsin Supreme Court is still deciding the fate of those issues but allowed a Waukesha County judge's order to go into effect for the April election after pausing it for the February primary.
Under the Waukesha County ruling, drop boxes are banned unless they're being supervised by a clerk or someone working in the clerk's office. Only voters themselves can turn in their ballots or drop them off in the mail.
"Today, it hasn't really been an issue with confusion about drop boxes or whether the voter can turn in their ballot or not," Licht said. "But we definitely had some questions during the weeks leading up to the election."
Green County Clerk Arianna Voegeli said the issue did come up again Tuesday with a couple of her municipal clerks. Since each Green County municipality has only one polling place, Voegeli said clerks in those towns are often times familiar with voters, leading to officials feeling frustration when they turned away a neighbor seeking to return their spouse's ballot.
"Some of our clerks are having are even having kind of a hard time with this, saying 'I know this is Mary's husband wanting to drop off her ballot. Why can't I just accept that?' and we have to kindly remind them that we do not make the rules," Voegeli said. "But it's up to us to enforce those rules."
There is some disagreement, however, as to what exactly those rules are -- or at least whether the rules apply to everyone. State Sen. Van Wanggaard (R-Racine) filed a complaint with the Wisconsin Elections Commission over the city's guidance page telling voters they could indeed return someone else's ballot.
The Racine Journal Times reported City Clerk Tara Coolidge maintained the Waukesha County circuit court order does not apply statewide. A memo sent to clerks last month by lawyers from the League of Wisconsin Municipalities said, generally speaking, a circuit court order was not enforceable statewide.
"In contrast to published appellate court opinions, circuit court decisions do not apply statewide and only bind the parties to the lawsuit," the memo read.