Elections administrator: You must mail your own ballot — but ask your local clerk first

MADISON (WKOW) -- Confusion remains over whether Wisconsin voters can legally mail someone else's absentee ballot. The issue went unaddressed by the Wisconsin Supreme Court in its ruling last week, which deemed unstaffed drop boxes illegal.
The state's high court declined to take up the question of whether it's legal to put another voter's ballot in the mailbox. The ruling on the matter, or lack thereof, has led to varying opinions on whether mailing other voters' ballots is still allowed.
In a press call Thursday morning, Wisconsin Elections Commission Administrator Meagan Wolfe said her interpretation of the ruling was voters can only mail their own absentee ballot. The court did definitively rule that only voters themselves could return their absentee ballot to their municipal clerk's office or place it in a supervised drop box.
"I think, as of right now, it is the voter is the one who is required to mail their ballot," Wolfe told reporters. "But, again, I would check with your local election official."
The advice conflicts with the guidance given to voters with disabilities. Scott Thompson, an attorney for Law Forward, which represented Disability Rights Wisconsin in the supreme court case, said Monday in an email the court's decision to not address the mail assistance question meant the status quo remains in place.
"For decades we have understood that this practice was perfectly fine," Thompson wrote. "By refusing to answer the question, the Teigen opinion seems to leave that understanding in place."
Thompson added federal protections, such as the Voting Rights Act and Americans with Disabilities Act, provide cover for voters with disabilities, who should feel comfortable having a caretaker or relative return their ballot.
For other voters, though, clerks are left to themselves -- and their municipal lawyers -- when it comes to the unaddressed mail issue. Green County Clerk Arianna Voegeli said Monday she recommended against voters putting anyone else's ballot in a mailbox.
"At this juncture, I would advise voters to place their own ballot in the mail to be on the safe side," Voegeli wrote in an email. "And avoid their ballot being rejected should any further guidance/decisions be issued."
The six-member Wisconsin Elections Commission deadlocked in its meeting Tuesday over whether to give formal guidance to clerks following the supreme court ruling.
Republicans wanted to establish guidance on checking IDs upon return of ballots; Democratic members resisted because there's no such language in state law mandated ID checks upon the return of ballots, only for when a ballot is requested.
Democratic members also noted the unresolved questions about whether voters can mail someone else's ballot when voting against issuing new guidance.
Wolfe acknowledged the conflicting opinions in the wake of the court's ruling can leave voters uncertain with a high-profile primary election less than one month away.
"I think confusion is certainly a concern for all of us," Wolfe said.
This is how we (voter) roll
The purpose of Thursday's call was to explain the election commission's process for maintaining Wisconsin's voter list.
Wolfe, along with Superior City Clerk Camila Ramos, walked through how the state updates its database of registered voters.
While the voter list itself is vast, triggering baseless claims of election fraud from some on the far right, Ramos and Wolfe said the database itself lists millions of deactivated voters whose names do not show up on voter rolls in polling places.
The commission says keeping those deactivated names on the list, as opposed to deleting them, makes it easier for voters to re-register and for officials to cross-check if someone tries to register to vote as someone else.
Ramos and Wolfe said that cross-checking system allows the state to catch people trying to fraudulently acquire an absentee ballot for someone else. They said third-party groups can acquire complete lists and addresses for active and deactivated voters.
However, if someone tries to submit a ballot for a voter who's either dead or has since moved to a different address and registered to vote at that address, the commission would be alerted through checks against state vital records and its partnership with 30 others states through the Electronic Registration Information Center.