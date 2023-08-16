Elections commission doesn't tell administrator one way or the other if she should testify at Senate hearing

MADISON (WKOW) -- Republicans in the Wisconsin Senate appear to be moving forward with their efforts to vote on if Meagan Wolfe will continue to lead the state's elections commission for the next four years.
Wolfe's term as Wisconsin Elections Commission (WEC) Administrator ended on July 1. In late June, the commission took up a vote on renominating her for another term. The three Republican commissioners voted in favor of the nomination, but the three Democratic commissioners abstained. The nomination did not pass because it needed a simple majority of four votes.
Wolfe continues to serve in the role because of a previous state Supreme Court ruling that said an appointee's role didn't become vacant when his term ended.
That set up a face-off with the Republicans in the Senate, who approved a resolution saying they interpret the 3-0 vote as an official nomination. Republicans want to have the nomination vote so they can reject Wolfe and remove her from the role. Democrats don't want that to happen.
At a meeting Wednesday, WEC Chair Don Millis said he and Wolfe received calls Tuesday afternoon from Sen. Dan Knodl's office saying Knodl, the chair of the Senate elections committee, wants to schedule a hearing on Wolfe's nomination.
Millis asked his fellow commissioners Wednesday to vote on authorizing Wolfe to go to the hearing.
However, Democratic commissioners pushed back and said the hearing shouldn't be happening in the first place.
"Megan is our administrator, she remains our administrator, and she will remain our administrator unless or until this body removes her, she departs the position or, heaven forbid, she passes away," Commissioner Ann Jacobs said. "I don't have any interest in indulging the legislature's circus, which is based on a false reading of the law."
The two other Democratic commissioners, Mark Thomsen and Joseph Czarnezki, also expressed concern that voting to give Wolfe authorization to testify would lend legitimacy to the Senate's efforts to go through the confirmation process.
However, Millis said he didn't agree with that line of thinking and he didn't view the proposed vote as a capitulation to the Senate.
"I don't consider anything we do here to be agreeing or disagreeing with the actions of the Senate or the provisions of Senate Resolution 3," he said. "This is nothing more than allowing Meagan to appear at a hearing and talk about what she has done and what the staff have done over the last several years."
However, after more discussion, the commissioners decided to not take a vote at all.
"I have no problem with Meagan going to any hearing that she's been invited to go to," Republican Commissioner Marge Bostelmann said. "I believe it is her decision by her position."
Several other commissioners echoed that support for Wolfe, though some offered words of warning against her testifying.
"If she's asking for my advice, I would say don't, but, you know, that's entirely up to her," Czarnezki said.
Wolfe, who hasn't spoken publicly much since the June nomination vote, said she feels as if there's no good option.
"I feel like I am being put in an absolutely impossible, untenable spot either way," she said. "There's an opinion that the legislature holds, there's an opinion that some of the commissioners hold, and then there's another opinion that the other half of the commission holds. So, I don't know that there's a great answer here."
Sen. Knodl's communications director told 27 News Wednesday the Senate elections committee has not yet scheduled a hearing to hear from Wolfe. During Wednesday's meeting, Wolfe did not say if she would go to the hearing once it is scheduled.