 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR ALL OF WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory from 6 AM CDT Thursday until 6:00 AM CDT Monday.
This advisory affects the entire state of Wisconsin.

Smoke originating from wildfires in Canada will move into the
state from the northwest Thursday morning and travel south
southeast throughout the day. The PM2.5 air quality index (AQI)
is expected to range from the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS
(USG) level to the UNHEALTHY level. Remember, the UNHEALTHY AQI
level is unhealthy for everyone. People with heart or lung
disease, older adults, and children should consider avoiding
prolonged or heavy exertion and everyone else should consider
reducing prolonged or heavy exertion.

The best chance for UNHEALTHY AQI PM2.5 will reside across
western Wisconsin on Friday as high pressure moves over the state
and limits atmospheric mixing.

Over the weekend, the ozone AQI is expected to range from the USG
level to the UNHEALTHY level due to favorable weather conditions
alongside the presence of wildfire smoke. On both Saturday and
Sunday, mostly USG AQI ozone concentrations are expected inland
of the lake breeze, while those areas within the lake breeze will
have a better chance of reaching UNHEALTHY AQI ozone
concentrations. Remember, ozone concentrations are typically
maximized during the afternoon or evening before decreasing
overnight into the next morning.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Elections commission doesn't tell administrator one way or the other if she should testify at Senate hearing

  • Updated
  • 0
Wisconsin Elections Commission

Senate Republicans want to have a nomination vote so they can reject Wisconsin Elections Commission Administrator Meagan Wolfe. Democrats don't want that to happen.

MADISON (WKOW) -- Republicans in the Wisconsin Senate appear to be moving forward with their efforts to vote on if Meagan Wolfe will continue to lead the state's elections commission for the next four years.

Wolfe's term as Wisconsin Elections Commission (WEC) Administrator ended on July 1. In late June, the commission took up a vote on renominating her for another term. The three Republican commissioners voted in favor of the nomination, but the three Democratic commissioners abstained. The nomination did not pass because it needed a simple majority of four votes.

What comes next for Wisconsin Elections Commission administrator after reappointment vote deadlock?

Wolfe continues to serve in the role because of a previous state Supreme Court ruling that said an appointee's role didn't become vacant when his term ended. 

That set up a face-off with the Republicans in the Senate, who approved a resolution saying they interpret the 3-0 vote as an official nomination. Republicans want to have the nomination vote so they can reject Wolfe and remove her from the role. Democrats don't want that to happen. 

At a meeting Wednesday, WEC Chair Don Millis said he and Wolfe received calls Tuesday afternoon from Sen. Dan Knodl's office saying Knodl, the chair of the Senate elections committee, wants to schedule a hearing on Wolfe's nomination. 

Millis asked his fellow commissioners Wednesday to vote on authorizing Wolfe to go to the hearing. 

However, Democratic commissioners pushed back and said the hearing shouldn't be happening in the first place. 

"Megan is our administrator, she remains our administrator, and she will remain our administrator unless or until this body removes her, she departs the position or, heaven forbid, she passes away," Commissioner Ann Jacobs said. "I don't have any interest in indulging the legislature's circus, which is based on a false reading of the law."

The two other Democratic commissioners, Mark Thomsen and Joseph Czarnezki, also expressed concern that voting to give Wolfe authorization to testify would lend legitimacy to the Senate's efforts to go through the confirmation process. 

However, Millis said he didn't agree with that line of thinking and he didn't view the proposed vote as a capitulation to the Senate. 

"I don't consider anything we do here to be agreeing or disagreeing with the actions of the Senate or the provisions of Senate Resolution 3," he said. "This is nothing more than allowing Meagan to appear at a hearing and talk about what she has done and what the staff have done over the last several years."

However, after more discussion, the commissioners decided to not take a vote at all. 

"I have no problem with Meagan going to any hearing that she's been invited to go to," Republican Commissioner Marge Bostelmann said. "I believe it is her decision by her position."

Several other commissioners echoed that support for Wolfe, though some offered words of warning against her testifying. 

"If she's asking for my advice, I would say don't, but, you know, that's entirely up to her," Czarnezki said. 

Wolfe, who hasn't spoken publicly much since the June nomination vote, said she feels as if there's no good option. 

"I feel like I am being put in an absolutely impossible, untenable spot either way," she said. "There's an opinion that the legislature holds, there's an opinion that some of the commissioners hold, and then there's another opinion that the other half of the commission holds. So, I don't know that there's a great answer here."

Sen. Knodl's communications director told 27 News Wednesday the Senate elections committee has not yet scheduled a hearing to hear from Wolfe. During Wednesday's meeting, Wolfe did not say if she would go to the hearing once it is scheduled.