Elections Commission issues guidance for voters with disabilities who need help returning ballot

MADISON (WKOW) -- During a nearly two-hour meeting Tuesday evening, the Wisconsin Elections Commission voted on new guidance to give municipal clerks in regards to what assistance voters with disabilities can receive if they need help returning their ballot.
In a 4-2 vote, the commission decided voters with disabilities who need assistance are able to have someone of their choosing put their ballot in the mail or drop it off at the clerk's office. The only limitation comes from the Voting Rights Act, which says the person returning the ballot can't be the voter's employer, an agent of that employer or an officer or agent of the voter’s union.
The WEC said clerks do not have to confirm a voter's disability and the voter does not have to fill out any forms. The person returning the ballot also does not have to complete an attestation with their name or address.
That was the biggest point of contention during Tuesday's meeting.
Commission Chair Don Millis and Vice Chair Bob Spindell, who are both Republicans, voted against the final measure and in favor of guidance that would have required the person returning the ballot to complete a written form and certify they were delivering the ballot on behalf of a voter who needed assistance.
"I think it should be, we should direct clerks to require the attestation," Millis said. "I think it is important to provide the opportunity for a paper trail for attestation.
The commission's three Democrats and Republican commissioner Marge Bostelmann voted in favor of guidance proposed by commissioner Ann Jacobs, which does not require any written attestation.
"There is nothing in the law that requires that, and aren't we bound by what's in the law?" commissioner Julie Glancey said. "Isn't that what the legislature's been telling us and the courts have been telling us that we're only allowed to do what's in the law? And it's not there."
Under the approved guidance, clerks can ask a few specific questions if someone delivers a ballot in person, like if they are doing so because a voter has determined they need help.
The guidance also says one person is allowed to return ballots on behalf of multiple voters.
Last week, a federal judge ordered the WEC to give clerks written instructions by Sept. 9.
Though a majority of the commissioners agreed on guidance Tuesday, many said they don't believe this vote will be the end of the discussion.
"Regardless of what we do, we're going to get sued," commissioner Mark Thomsen said.