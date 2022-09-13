Elections Commission withdraws guidance that let clerks correct ballot applications

MADISON (WKOW) -- With a bipartisan vote Tuesday, the Wisconsin Elections Commission (WEC) took back guidance that told municipal clerks they could correct and fill in missing information required from witnesses vouching for absentee voters.
The guidance had been in place since the 2016 election, but Republicans challenged the legality of clerks correcting, or "curing," absentee ballot applications.
Waukesha County Judge Michael Aprahamian ruled last week the guidance was illegal and ordered WEC to suspend it. Aprahamian on Tuesday denied a request from Waukesha County Democrats to put that ruling on hold, until a higher court could hear an appeal of the case.
WEC had previously attempted to issue a formal rule allowing such corrections, but legislative Republicans struck down the guidance in July.
Democratic Commissioner Julie Glancey joined the three Republican commissioners in adopting a move to withdraw the 2016 guidance. Ann Jacobs, another Democratic commissioner, voted against the move, saying Aprahamian's written order did not explicitly call for WEC to withdraw the guidance.
Whose address is it, anyway?
While the guidance is now on ice, other key issues remain unresolved ahead of the November mid-term election.
Aprahamian noted his order does not address the issue of state law not having a clear definition of what counts as a full address for an absentee ballot witness. Nor did the judge address what clerks should do with ballots when they're not sure if the address is complete.
"I've not decided - no one's asked me to decide - what happens to absentee ballots that have an incomplete witness address," Aprahamian said. "That's not at issue before me."
Dane County Clerk Scott McDonell noted, even under WEC guidance, clerks can still decide for themselves whether to correct a ballot application. He said Tuesday the ruling would at least provide a bit more consistency.
"Before that, it would've been different in each municipality across the whole state," McDonell said. "So some uniformity is helpful."
According to a review of the 2020 election by the Legislative Audit Bureau, about seven percent of the more than 14,000 absentee ballots reviewed had some sort of info missing from the witness address section.
The most common issue, reflected in 5.4 percent of the reviewed ballots, was a missing zip code.
If that sample provided an accurate reflection of the nearly two million absentee ballots cast in 2020, it would mean about 100,000 ballots had a missing zip code.
A much smaller percentage of the ballots -- about 0.4 percent -- showed evidence indicating a clerk had added info, or cured the ballot.
McDonell said the Dane County Board of Canvassers had unanimously agreed to count ballots where the witness zip code was missing. Previous WEC guidance has held a witness address is complete if it has a street name and number, along with a municipality.
"Our board of canvass says no zip code -- if it has the full address otherwise, zip code is irrelevant because, then at that point, what about the four digits after [the first five]?" McDonell said. "What about those? Do we just throw out every ballot that only has five numbers in it or something?"
McDonell said, as more people get familiar with the absentee voting process, such issues might be becoming less rare. In the recent recount for the 2nd Congressional District's GOP primary, McDonell said only about 25 ballots out of 130,000 had a missing zip code.
Portage City Clerk Marie Moe said during the primary election this past August, poll workers debated whether to count ballots that had missing witness zip codes. She said a majority voted to count them.
"The reason being that the street address, city and state were listed," Moe wrote in an email. "So it could be determined where the voter lived without the zip code. The decision was documented on the Inspector’s Statement."
Moe also noted she emailed WEC for further guidance and was told the commission recommended against rejected ballots if a zip code was the only thing missing.
For now, though, deciding what counts as a legitimate address is a decision made at the local level. Eventually, the legislature, and perhaps another court, will weigh in on that question.