Elections committee chair calls for Gableman investigation to continue

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Republican lawmaker in charge of the committee overseeing Michael Gableman's review of the 2020 election called for the investigation to continue on Monday.
Gableman, a former state supreme court justice hired by Speaker Robin Vos to lead the Assembly's election investigation, has a contract set to expire April 30.
Gableman's original contract expired at the end of 2021 but received an extension through April. The taxpayer-funded budget for the review remained at $676,000.
Rep. Janel Brandtjen (R-Menomonee Falls) chairs the Assembly's elections committee. In a release Monday, Brandtjen called for Vos to allow the investigation to continue.
"If Speaker Vos shuts down the Office of Special Counsel’s investigation now, not only will he be condoning cheating, he'll be legalizing it," Brandtjen's statement said. "The people of Wisconsin deserve to know to what extent the Wisconsin Elections Commission, the five mayors, and various election officials, acted outside of the law."
Brandtjen referred to Gableman's ongoing efforts to depose mayors and elections officials from the state's five biggest cities, as well as officials from the Wisconsin Elections Commission (WEC).
On behalf of WEC, Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul has filed an open lawsuit challenging Gableman's authority to question the officials at his private rented office in Brookfield.
While Gableman has praised Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian for answering his questions in private, mayors and other officials in Milwaukee, Madison, Green Bay, and Racine have said they're will to testify in a public hearing but dispute Gableman has the authority to force depositions in private.
A series of legal challenges and recounts in Dane and Milwaukee counties upheld President Joe Biden won the state by more than 20,000 votes.
Reviews by the Legislative Audit Bureau and conservative Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty found the Wisconsin Elections Commission issued guidance that ran afoul of state law because issues like drop boxes and nursing home voting should have been established as formal rules instead of written guidance. However, those reviews also both state there was no evidence of widespread fraud that would've changed the election's outcome.
Gableman's investigation has largely mirrored those findings but has been criticized by both Democrats and Republicans over sloppy work, including handwritten reimbursement forms and misspelled names in court filings.
Gableman has also come under criticism for his close ties with partisans, including the role he's given to attorney Erick Kaardal, who sued to block certification of the 2020 election - a legal effort that prompted a federal judge to refer Kaardal for discipline because it was "baseless."
Gableman has allowed Kaardal's firm and the conservative Thomas More Society to sublease some of his Brookfield office space, telling lawmakers it was cost-saving move.
Earlier this month, Gableman told Steve Bannon, a former advisor to former President Donald Trump, Vos indicated he planned to have Gableman's office cleaned out April 26.
Vos's office did not immediately respond to questions Tuesday and a spokeswoman for Brandtjen said her office was unaware of any plans to close Gableman's office this week.