Electric and hybrid vehicle registrations on the rise

EAU CLAIRE (WKOW) -- The number of electric and hybrid vehicles has doubled in under a decade.
According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the combined number of registrations for electric and hybrid vehicles was 44,000 in 2013.
Today, there are more than 102,000 combined registrations.
Reports say that higher gas prices could be driving the increase.
"Some of the customers, more of them are more green and looking at a more sustainable future, so they want an electric vehicle where it's not creating as much pollution, things like that. Or they just pretty much have a short travel from work to home and electric vehicles are super great for that," Ryan Arch told WQOW.
Brands like Cadillac and Volvo aim to have an all-electric lineup by 2030.