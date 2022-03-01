Electric Needle shares ideas for repurposing masks as mask mandates loosen

MADISON (WKOW) -- Countless colorful masks will soon be stowed away in drawers or thrown into trash cans as mask mandates loosen.
To help the environment, move fashion forward and provide people with closure, however, one Madison fabric store is sharing ideas for repurposing masks.
Jen Mulder, owner of the Electric Needle, said upcycling clothing like sweaters, is something they do often. Therefore, she has tons of ideas for masks.
"If you had enough of them, you could certainly put together a scrappy quilt or table runner," Mulder said. "Another idea we joked about was a bikini top if you had two that sort of coordinate. Reusable bags is also a solution."
On Tuesday, Mulder brought one of her many ideas to life by disassembling masks, cutting them into squares and then sewing them together. The finished product resembled a coaster or a blanket for a doll.
"For somebody that's never sewn before, I think it's a low pressure challenge," Mulder said. "You already have the fabric, so you're not investing money into the fabric that you're working with and it's very basic tools."
Mulder said those tools include a seam ripper, rotary cutter or scissors, plus a sewing machine or a needle and thread.
"We do have some kits. We also have a whole series of beginning to sew classes," Mulder said.
In addition to being a fun new hobby to take on, Mulder said sewing provides people opportunities to commemorate loved ones and time periods in their lives, which can lead to closure.
"All art speaks to a time, a feeling, a sentiment, a pandemic, you know, unfortunately, a loss in some cases," Mulder said. "Getting to express that in something tangible and usable going forward really can be cathartic and healing."
Other ideas for repurposing masks include making doll clothes, patches for pants and if your wardrobe of masks includes holiday prints, you could transform those into holiday decorations.
Mulder said the elastic from masks can also be re-used to make hair scrunchies.
Anyone interested in learning more about re-purposing masks is encouraged to stop by the Electric Needle for tips and supplies.