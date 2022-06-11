Electrical fire damages Fond du Lac home, displaces residents

FOND DU LAC (WKOW) -- A Fond du Lac home caught fire from an electric outlet box Saturday morning, according to a Fond du Lac Fire / Rescue.
Around 11:49 a.m., Fond du Lac Fire / Rescue responded to 92 North Seymour Street a report of a house on fire.
The home's residents were outside doing yardwork when they saw smoke coming from their home's roof. One resident checked inside and saw smoke inside an attic space on the second floor. They evacuated the home and called 911.
Upon arriving, emergency crews found a significant amount of smoke coming from the roof and immediately entered the home to extinguish the fire.
The fire was contained to a section of exterior wall and the ceiling soffit box within the kitchen area located on the first floor and an area where the fire started to extend into a small void space directly above the kitchen. Because of the fire crews' intervention, they prevented the fire from spreading into the second floor and attic space.
The fire caused extensive damage in the kitchen, and smoke moderately damaged the entire home.
Fire investigators determined the fire began near an electric outlet box located on the exterior wall of the kitchen. All smoke detectors within the home were on and in proper working condition.
No injuries were reported, and the American Red Cross assisted with the displacement of the residents.