Electrical issue caused fire under porch on Madison's west side

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Fire Department (MFD) confirmed the cause of a porch fire on the city's west side Sunday was due to an electrical malfunction.
MFD spokesperson, Cynthia Schuster, said crews responded to the 200 block of South Allen Street around 12:00 p.m. to a reported house fire.
Firefighters arrived to find the homeowner outside, who told them the fire started under the porch where a space heater was to keep two exposed water pipes from exposure to the cold.
Schuster reported crews pulled a bumper line and quickly put out the fire, then searched for any fire spread in the walls, eaves, and basement of the home. She continued to say the fire spread into nearby insulation under the porch.
According to the department, the fire was caused by a malfunction within the space heater or from an extension cord being used at the time.
Fire crews reported no one was inside the home during the fire and no one was injured.