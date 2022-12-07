Elf on the Shelf sends Beloit family joy after Thanksgiving Day fire

BELOIT (WKOW) -- Elf on the Shelf is doing its part to spread some joy ahead of the holiday season after a Beloit family lost its home in a fire Thanksgiving Day.

Ryan Barton, the home's owner, told 27 News the one item he wishes they could get back is his daughter's Elf on the Shelf.

"My youngest wants to know if Santa is still going to be able to find her," he said.

He's been looking for one similar to his daughter's elf she named 'Joy' and that it's the only thing he was focused on getting at this time.

After seeing this, Elf on the Shelf reached out to 27 News so it could share some good news.

Elf on the Shelf forwarded a letter from Santa to Barton's daughters, Elizabeth and Carlee.

"I heard you were very concerned about Joy. Joy is doing well and has been helping me here at the North Pole since last Christmas," Santa Claus said in the letter.

He said Joy has been doing such a great job that she's getting promoted and will have stay at the North Pole to help out, so she asked that two elves be sent down to replace her.

He said taking care of two elves is a big responsibility, but Joy has told him about how they do such a good job taking care of their cats, so he's sure they could handle it.

Mr. and Mrs. Claus also sent a gift box to the family along with the Scout Elves so they can have an extra special Christmas.

You can read Santa's full letter below.