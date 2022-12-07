Elf on the Shelf sends Beloit family joy after Thanksgiving Day fire

BELOIT (WKOW) -- Elf on the Shelf is doing its part to spread some joy ahead of the holiday season after a Beloit family lost its home in a fire Thanksgiving Day.
Ryan Barton, the home's owner, told 27 News the one item he wishes they could get back is his daughter's Elf on the Shelf.
"My youngest wants to know if Santa is still going to be able to find her," he said.
He's been looking for one similar to his daughter's elf she named 'Joy' and that it's the only thing he was focused on getting at this time.
After seeing this, Elf on the Shelf reached out to 27 News so it could share some good news.
Elf on the Shelf forwarded a letter from Santa to Barton's daughters, Elizabeth and Carlee.
"I heard you were very concerned about Joy. Joy is doing well and has been helping me here at the North Pole since last Christmas," Santa Claus said in the letter.
He said Joy has been doing such a great job that she's getting promoted and will have stay at the North Pole to help out, so she asked that two elves be sent down to replace her.
He said taking care of two elves is a big responsibility, but Joy has told him about how they do such a good job taking care of their cats, so he's sure they could handle it.
Mr. and Mrs. Claus also sent a gift box to the family along with the Scout Elves so they can have an extra special Christmas.
You can read Santa's full letter below.
Dear Elizabeth and Carlee,
Ho Ho Ho!
It is hard to believe Christmas will be here soon. Can you believe, it's 22 more days until my visit on Christmas Eve?
Mrs. Claus and I were so sorry to hear of your house fire. We were very relieved to know everyone including your pets are safe.
I heard you were very concerned about Joy. Joy is doing well and has been helping me here at the North Pole since last Christmas.
Did you know that only very special elves get promoted to jobs at the North Pole? Well, Joy has been doing such a fabulous job while here at the North Pole, she was promoted! I know that Joy is very special to your family and you'll be sad to not have her with you. However, I'd really like her to stay and help us out. Joy truly loves your family so much; she asked that I send you two elves to replace her. Two elves are a lot of responsibility; however, Joy assured me your family could handle it! Joy has told me how well you take care of your cats, and I am really impressed. Great job! You've got your hands full with Else, Claire, Linda Sue. By the way, is it true that Elsa was the one always discovering where Joy was hiding last year? I cannot believe it! That's so cool!
Mrs. Claus and I wanted you all to have some extra things, so please enjoy this gift box from us and the Scout Elves. Please make sure to give the Scout elves extra special names! You will need to leave their special clothes laying out, so they can fly into them before coming back to the North Pole.
Please give a big hug to your family from us and the always hold on to the magic of Christmas.
Much Love,
Santa Claus