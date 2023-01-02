Elkhorn police searching for men who tried to entice a child into a vehicle

ELKHORN, Wis. (WKOW) -- The Elkhorn Police Department is asking for the public's help after two men tried to get young children into their car.
Sergeant Daniel Croak said around 10:20 a.m. Tuesday, two girls -- a six and seven-year-old -- were riding their bikes on the sidewalk on E. Market Street near Chelsea Drive when a small, light green car pulled up beside them.
Croak said it was reported that two men were in the vehicle wearing matching green t-shirts.
The driver was described as having long hair and a beard.
The passenger was wearing a black ski mask and was described as a heavy-set 30-year-old with short black hair, scruffy facial hair and red dots on his face.
Croak said the passenger told one of the girls to get in the car. When the girl yelled "stop," the vehicle sped away east on Market Street toward HWY 11.
Croak said the girls reported the same vehicle stopped, and the passenger said "hey" to them Saturday afternoon in the same neighborhood.
If you have information regarding this vehicle, its occupants or any other information regarding this incident, contact the Eklhorn Police Department at 262-723-2210 and ask to speak with detectives Kim Bass or Grady Worland. You can also contact the Walworth County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 262-723-2677 or using p3tips.com.
Croak is also reminding parents to teach their kids "No - Go - Tell":
- Yell "No!"
- "Go," run away
- "Tell" a trusted adult who can call police
Croak says when someone asks a child to go toward and unknown vehicle or house or anyone tries to grab them, the child should yell "this person is trying to take me" or "this person isn't my mother/father."
He says to tell your child to do everything they can to get away by walking, running, kicking, yelling, getting attention from others or otherwise resisting.