 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone from noon until 11:00 PM CDT tonight.
This advisory affects people living in the following counties:
Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green, Green Lake, Iowa
Jefferson, Kenosha, Lafayette, Marquette, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine,
Rock, Sauk, Sheboygan, Walworth, Washington, Waukesha.

Due to sunny skies, warm temperatures, low humidity, and
southerly transport of pollutants and precursors, the air quality
index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS
level. People with lung disease (such as asthma), children, older
adults, and people who are active outdoors (including outdoor
workers) should reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Elkhorn police searching for missing man last seen Sunday evening

  • Updated
  • 0
Elkhorn police searching for missing man last seen Sunday evening

ELKHORN, Wis. (WKOW) -- Elkhorn police are searching for a missing man who was last seen in the city Sunday evening.

Elkhorn Police Department states Dexter Allen Johnson, 27, walked away from his home on West Market Street Sunday evening. An updated alert states he was seen on camera around 9 p.m. at Casey's Gas Station on the north side of Elkhorn.

Police say Johnson is usually gone for no more than two hours at a time, and it's unknown if he has his seizure medication with him.

Police also say Johnson "is also having delusions of being watched by people in his ceiling."

His cell phone is not working and cannot be pinged, and police do not know where he could have walked to.

Johnson is described as a 6'-tall male weighing 200 lbs. He has brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a black cowboy hat, black shorts, a tank top, glasses and a backpack. He has two piercings in his left ear.

Anyone with information about Johnson's whereabouts should call the Elkhorn Police Department at 262-726-2210.

Tags

Recommended for you