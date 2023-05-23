Elkhorn police searching for missing man last seen Sunday evening

ELKHORN, Wis. (WKOW) -- Elkhorn police are searching for a missing man who was last seen in the city Sunday evening.
Elkhorn Police Department states Dexter Allen Johnson, 27, walked away from his home on West Market Street Sunday evening. An updated alert states he was seen on camera around 9 p.m. at Casey's Gas Station on the north side of Elkhorn.
Police say Johnson is usually gone for no more than two hours at a time, and it's unknown if he has his seizure medication with him.
Police also say Johnson "is also having delusions of being watched by people in his ceiling."
His cell phone is not working and cannot be pinged, and police do not know where he could have walked to.
Johnson is described as a 6'-tall male weighing 200 lbs. He has brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a black cowboy hat, black shorts, a tank top, glasses and a backpack. He has two piercings in his left ear.
Anyone with information about Johnson's whereabouts should call the Elkhorn Police Department at 262-726-2210.