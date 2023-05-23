Elkhorn police searching for missing man last seen Sunday evening

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR WISCONSIN... The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air Quality Advisory for Ozone from noon until 11:00 PM CDT tonight. This advisory affects people living in the following counties: Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green, Green Lake, Iowa Jefferson, Kenosha, Lafayette, Marquette, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Rock, Sauk, Sheboygan, Walworth, Washington, Waukesha. Due to sunny skies, warm temperatures, low humidity, and southerly transport of pollutants and precursors, the air quality index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level. People with lung disease (such as asthma), children, older adults, and people who are active outdoors (including outdoor workers) should reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion. For more information on current air quality, please see: https://airquality.wi.gov