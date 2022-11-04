Elon Musk said Twitter has seen a 'massive drop in revenue' as more brands pause ads

Weather Alert

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of eastern Green, Rock and Dane Counties through 1130 AM CDT... At 1040 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Mount Horeb to Brodhead. Movement was northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Madison, Janesville, Fitchburg, Middleton, Stoughton, Waunakee, Verona, Oregon, McFarland, Monona, Mount Horeb, Windsor, Milton, Edgerton, Evansville, Brodhead, Cross Plains, Belleville, New Glarus and Shorewood Hills. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN; MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH