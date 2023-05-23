Elsie Mae quiches, pot pies recalled

MADISON (WKOW) -- Elsie Mae's Canning and Pies in Milwaukee has issued a Class I recall of several of its quiche and pot pie varieties, according to the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.
The products were sold on or before May 19, 2023, and include the following:
- Beef and Stout Pot Pie
- Chicken Pot Pie
- Chili Pot Pie with Cornbread Topping
- Italian Wedding Pot Pie
- Meatloaf and Cheddar with Mashed Potatoes Pot Pie
- Pork and Apple Pot Pie with Cheddar Sage Dough
- Wild Rice Wild Mushroom Chicken Pot Pie with Rye Dough
- Wisconsin Pot Pie with Bratwurst, Beer, Cheddar Cheese, and Garlic
- Quiche Bacon and Blue Cheese
- Shepherds Pot Pie
- Northern Porker Pot Pie
- Chicken Alfredo Pot Pie
- Reuben Pot Pie
- Gluten Free varieties of meat pot pies
- Quiche Ham and Cheddar Elsie
The recall was issued because the products were not inspected. Because these products could cause serious health consequences, consumers with these products should throw them away.
DATCP states no illness has been reported from eating these products.