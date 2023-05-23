 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone from noon until 11:00 PM CDT tonight.
This advisory affects people living in the following counties:
Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green, Green Lake, Iowa
Jefferson, Kenosha, Lafayette, Marquette, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine,
Rock, Sauk, Sheboygan, Walworth, Washington, Waukesha.

Due to sunny skies, warm temperatures, low humidity, and
southerly transport of pollutants and precursors, the air quality
index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS
level. People with lung disease (such as asthma), children, older
adults, and people who are active outdoors (including outdoor
workers) should reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Elsie Mae quiches, pot pies recalled

  • Updated
  • 0
Recall alert

MADISON (WKOW) -- Elsie Mae's Canning and Pies in Milwaukee has issued a Class I recall of several of its quiche and pot pie varieties, according to the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.

The products were sold on or before May 19, 2023, and include the following:

  • Beef and Stout Pot Pie
  • Chicken Pot Pie
  • Chili Pot Pie with Cornbread Topping
  • Italian Wedding Pot Pie
  • Meatloaf and Cheddar with Mashed Potatoes Pot Pie
  • Pork and Apple Pot Pie with Cheddar Sage Dough
  • Wild Rice Wild Mushroom Chicken Pot Pie with Rye Dough
  • Wisconsin Pot Pie with Bratwurst, Beer, Cheddar Cheese, and Garlic
  • Quiche Bacon and Blue Cheese
  • Shepherds Pot Pie
  • Northern Porker Pot Pie
  • Chicken Alfredo Pot Pie
  • Reuben Pot Pie
  • Gluten Free varieties of meat pot pies
  • Quiche Ham and Cheddar Elsie

The recall was issued because the products were not inspected. Because these products could cause serious health consequences, consumers with these products should throw them away.

DATCP states no illness has been reported from eating these products.

Tags

Recommended for you